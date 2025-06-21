Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GSK by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. GSK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.4216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

