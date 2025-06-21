Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,256.33. This represents a 53.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE AJG opened at $320.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

