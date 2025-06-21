Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -482.35%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

