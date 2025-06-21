Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:NNE opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -41.00.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). On average, analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

