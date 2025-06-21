Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,019 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $72.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.