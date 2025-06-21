Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.4% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.0% in the first quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,027,442.53. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,582,297. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 1.0%

COR stock opened at $293.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.19. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.