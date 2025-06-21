Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $4,228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $72.98 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

