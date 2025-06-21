Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Argus cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,786.94. This trade represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:SRE opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

