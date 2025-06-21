Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

