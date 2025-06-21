Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

