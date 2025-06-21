Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,287,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,237,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,679,000 after purchasing an additional 165,767 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $146.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $151.73. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

