Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

SPGI opened at $503.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.16 and a 200 day moving average of $503.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

