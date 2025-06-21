Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.80 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

