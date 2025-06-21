Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

