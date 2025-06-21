Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $268,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $121.62. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

