Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $101.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.