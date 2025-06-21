Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Saturday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.50. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 13423326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $245,923.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William Robert Carey sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,210. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,904 shares of company stock worth $622,343. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Couchbase by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Couchbase by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 55.25% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

