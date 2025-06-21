Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $4,332,350.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,332,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,493,961 shares in the company, valued at $590,299,307.97. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $3,989,150.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $4,470,689.36.

On Friday, May 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,641,100.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $2,362,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,020,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,132,900.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,812,800.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $2,737,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

