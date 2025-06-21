Critical Survey: Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Merus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$26.57 million ($0.82) -2.63 Merus $36.13 million 101.72 -$215.33 million ($4.08) -13.01

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Skye Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Merus. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skye Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

21.1% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Merus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A -53.92% -48.58% Merus -506.73% -35.99% -29.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skye Bioscience and Merus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 6 0 3.00 Merus 0 0 12 2 3.14

Skye Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 668.52%. Merus has a consensus price target of $84.64, suggesting a potential upside of 59.39%. Given Skye Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skye Bioscience is more favorable than Merus.

Summary

Merus beats Skye Bioscience on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skye Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1. The company is also developing MCLA-158, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; MCLA-145, which is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; MCLA-129, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors; and ONO-4685 that is Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory T cell lymphoma. In addition, it has collaboration agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd for the research and development of stage bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-129; collaboration with Incyte Corporation for the development of MCLA-145; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover novel antibody-based trispecific T-cell engagers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

