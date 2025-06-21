CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 709 Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Ameren Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AEE opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.68. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.97%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.