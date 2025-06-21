CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BERY opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

