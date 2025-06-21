CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 30,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.30.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $94.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

