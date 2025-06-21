CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Argus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $397.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.84. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

