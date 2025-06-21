CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Forestar Group worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 263,300.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 49,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $30,032.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $69,053.49. This represents a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FOR opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. Forestar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.