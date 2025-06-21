CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.80, for a total value of $15,490,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,359,244 shares in the company, valued at $143,806,080,319.20. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,360 shares of company stock worth $63,022,219. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.17 and its 200-day moving average is $243.07. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

