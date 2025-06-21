CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 2,797 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Nucor Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $124.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

