CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 2,929 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,119,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 576,438 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,845,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,766,000 after acquiring an additional 389,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,377,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 180,164 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,079,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. Santander started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.