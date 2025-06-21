CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 40,878 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.