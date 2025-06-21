CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,506 Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENTA opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. Central Garden & Pet Company has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $833.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 40,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,030,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,404,433.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $3,490,112. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

