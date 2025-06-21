CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $103,115,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $55,354,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 5,776.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,739,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,820 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 5,215.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. UGI Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

