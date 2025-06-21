CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.27.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $354.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $285.35 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

