CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 165.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Boeing by 13.1% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 3,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $2,172,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

