CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Yelp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,742 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $29,131,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, Director Dan Jedda sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $99,689.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,363.52. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $36,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,426.08. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,176. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

