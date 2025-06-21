CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Travelers Companies Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.0%

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $157,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,321.40. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $44,834.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,529. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,977 shares of company stock worth $876,949. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.