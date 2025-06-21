CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,692,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,196,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,523,000 after purchasing an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,293,000 after buying an additional 170,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,631,000. Finally, Matauro LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 2,141,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $25.84 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

