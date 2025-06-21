CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $721,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

