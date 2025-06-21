CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $727,000 Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after buying an additional 470,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after buying an additional 754,883 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Target Trading Up 0.6%

TGT opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average is $114.01. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.