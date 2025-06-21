CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $748,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.