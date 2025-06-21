CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 153.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

