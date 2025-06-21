CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,612,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IWV stock opened at $338.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.66. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $350.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

