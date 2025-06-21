CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 9,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR opened at $72.82 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.34%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

