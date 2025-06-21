CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $174,329,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MDT opened at $86.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

