CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average of $257.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

