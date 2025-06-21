CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 579,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 336,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 308,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth $3,903,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

DNOW Price Performance

DNOW stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.09.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.17 million. DNOW had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

