CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 18,161 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,383,677,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,025,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100,902 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16,993.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,483,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,635,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037,685 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

