CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 2,282 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Ituran Location and Control worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ITRN opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.82. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITRN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.