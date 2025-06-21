CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 118.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $100.14 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

