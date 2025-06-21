CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 0.5%

TR opened at $34.01 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.52 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 12.53%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

