CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 8,909 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.0%

LBRT opened at $13.01 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on LBRT

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.