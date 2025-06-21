CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,076 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,245. This represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,760.28. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $601,103. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.8%

Matador Resources stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.46. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Matador Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

